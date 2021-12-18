WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 2.9%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 3,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

