Spire Wealth Management Has $67,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.82 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

