DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

