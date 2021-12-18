KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 1,009,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,447,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

