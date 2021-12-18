Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

