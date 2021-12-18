Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $527,000 in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in South State by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

