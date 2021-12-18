Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.