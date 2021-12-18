Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $455,000.

GNOM opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

