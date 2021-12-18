Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

