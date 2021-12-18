Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $345.90 and last traded at $351.35. 24,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,021,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.34.

Specifically, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,410,572 shares of company stock worth $830,579,670. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

