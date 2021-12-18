2,919 Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

LDP stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

