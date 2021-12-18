Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $287.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

