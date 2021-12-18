Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,010,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.