Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,010,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
SIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
