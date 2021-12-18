Spire Wealth Management Has $101,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

K stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

