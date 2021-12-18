Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.71 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

