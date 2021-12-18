BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

