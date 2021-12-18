Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.81 ($89.68).

NDA opened at €85.72 ($96.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.67 and a 200-day moving average of €76.37. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($98.58).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

