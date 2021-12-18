PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

In other PRO Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 5,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$239,750.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

