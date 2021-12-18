Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $173,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $56,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $50,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

