Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

