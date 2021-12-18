ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $53.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.43.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $967.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

