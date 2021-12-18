Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

