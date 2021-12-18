Strs Ohio Has $1.48 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 666,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

UNM opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

