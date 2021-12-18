Satish Mehta Sells 28,130 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chewy stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,738.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chewy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

