Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.