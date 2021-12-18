Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00.
NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
