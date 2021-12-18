Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $539,208.18 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MLAB opened at $321.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $331.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

