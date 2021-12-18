Insider Selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NFG opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

