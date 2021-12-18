TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean Sells 6,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 178.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

