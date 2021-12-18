TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean Sells 6,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $113.37.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 178.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
