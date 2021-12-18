Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

OCGN stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

