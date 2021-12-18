Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

