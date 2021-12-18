Barclays Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 31.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 13.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.