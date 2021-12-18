Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.20 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.52.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

