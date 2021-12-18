Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:IR opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

