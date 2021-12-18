Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.54 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

