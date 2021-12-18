Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

