Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,973 shares of company stock worth $366,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

