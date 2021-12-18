State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

