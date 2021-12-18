Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $10.40

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

