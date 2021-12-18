State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

