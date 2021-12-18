JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $215.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $139.09 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

