Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 47.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.