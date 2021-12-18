Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,046,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

