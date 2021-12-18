Argus Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.