Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,600 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

