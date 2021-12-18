Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,036,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

