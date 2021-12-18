Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.55

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$66.55 and last traded at C$66.32, with a volume of 81457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRU. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

