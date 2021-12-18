Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.63. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 63 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,183,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,422,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

