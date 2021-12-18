Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $32.29. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 110,908 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.