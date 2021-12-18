Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 340,818 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $788.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

