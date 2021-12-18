Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Trading 7% Higher

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 2,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.